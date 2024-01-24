Woman who founded Bronx food pantry in need of kidney transplant

NEW YORK -- A Bronx woman who has dedicated her life to helping others is now in desperate need herself.

Jeannette Joseph-Greenaway is waiting for a new kidney.

CBS New York's Naveen Dhaliwal spoke with her daughters, who hope that the community their mom has helped feed will be able to give back to her.

Sisters Tiffany and Brittany are keeping their mother's passion to help the community alive.

"It is her heartbeat. I believe this is what has kept her going," Tiffany McRae said.

Im putting my number here if you have questions or you would like to help, please feel to call or text me #KidneyDonor Posted by Agatha House Foundation on Friday, January 19, 2024

It was 10 years ago when their mom started the Agatha House Foundation.

"Children and families in need that are hungry or need different services," McRae said.

Joseph-Greenaway named it after her own inspirational mother, Agatha.

"The children and families always came to her house to eat," McRae said. "And I don't know how, but she always had enough food."

From the kitchen in their childhood home in the Bronx, the pantry grew.

"We help over 500 families per week," Brittany Joseph said.

Now, after years of countless hours spent giving her time and love, Joseph-Greenaway has a life battle of her own; she has kidney failure and is in desperate need of a kidney.

"It can be difficult sometimes for me to reach out and [ask them] to give of themselves. I would prefer to be the one to be the giver," she said.

Even from her hospital room, the 62-year-old is thinking about others.

"She's really fighting, and it's hard to watch because she's one of the strongest people that I know," McRae said.

Joseph-Greenaway's daughters were tested to see if they could be possible donors, but neither was a match.

"You want to be able to help your mom. You want to be able to save the day, and not being able to, it just makes it a little bit harder," Joseph said.

As Joseph-Greenaway waits, her family prays.

"If someone could help, it would be really, we'd really appreciate it ... She needs a kidney," McRae said.

Her volunteers are waiting for her.

"In her situation, she still wants to help. If she could get out of bed right now, she would be here," Agatha House volunteer Tashawna Isaac said.

They're keeping faith for a healthy return home.

"When she comes back, it has to be like she never left. We can't skip a beat, ever," McRae said.

To learn more about becoming a living donor, click here.