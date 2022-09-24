African-American veterans monument dedicated in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- An African-American veterans monument was dedicated Saturday in upstate New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was on hand for the unveiling in Buffalo.

The monument celebrates the contributions of African-American veterans who have served in all 12 of the country's major conflicts, dating back to the Revolutionary War.

Hochul called Saturday's event "historic."

"This is the dedication, the unveiling, of not just Buffalo's first, not just New York's first, but our nation's first African-American veteran monument," she said.

"This monument will exemplify everything we look for in our Black soldiers. They were our heroes. They were our leaders. Our Black soldiers served in a spirit of excellence, making sure that all Americans could enjoy the bastion of freedom," Legislator Howard Johnson said.

The monument includes an interactive exhibit giving visitors a virtual tour to hear historical accounts of African-American soldiers.