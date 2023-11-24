Adopt a Senior Pet Month touts benefits of taking in older pets

NEW YORK -- November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, so we're shining the spotlight on dogs and cats of a certain age available at shelters and rescues across the country.

Marlan Roberts, executive director of Best Friends Animal Society Lifesaving Center in New York City, explains why senior pets make such great additions to the family.

"When you adopt a senior pet, you're saving a life. So that is a reason to adopt alone. In addition to that, when you adopt a senior pet, you're really just getting a companion, a cuddle buddy, someone who wants to lounge around with you, have its favorite treat and toy and watch a movie," Roberts said.

"When you adopt a senior pet, you get a lot of helpful information, which helps acclimate that pet into your home. Are they heartbroken, are they good with youngsters, and also what is their lifestyle like?" he added.

He also told us about some specific senior pets up for adoption right now.

