ADL holds first annual Fight Hate for Good walk in the Bronx

By Hannah Kliger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The Anti-Defamation League held its first in-person walk against hate Sunday in the Bronx.

Dozens gathered at Van Cortlandt Park's parade ground.

CBS2''s Hannah Kliger emceed the Fight Hate for Good walk.

It aims to unite the community to commit to building a future without antisemitism, racism, or bigotry.

Speakers included leaders from Mexico and Israel, as well as Congressman Ritchie Torres, Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz and City Councilman Eric Dinowitz, among others.

