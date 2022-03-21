Mayor Adams to meet with Neighborhood Safety Teams after Brooklyn deli, subway platform shootings

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams will meet with the NYPD's new Neighborhood Safety Teams on Monday to discuss his next steps in making New York City a safer place.

The meeting comes after more shootings over the weekend.

Ehamdan Mashrah told CBS2 he was working behind the counter of his Pitkin Avenue deli late Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn when a gunman walked in and shot a man in the head.

"Three times shoot him," he said. "It's the first time I've seen someone shoot somebody. I've never seen it before."

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but remains in stable condition.

"He's a regular, coming all the time talking to my brother," Burhan Mashrah added.

Witnesses said it was quiet inside the deli beforehand. Some people were standing around drinking coffee.

"He fall on the floor. I'm trying to help him, you know," said Burhan Mashrah.

A few blocks away, police investigated another shooting on the Shepherd Avenue subway platform, where a 29-year-old victim was shot in the chest, but is expected to survive. Detectives said the victim knew the shooter, but the circumstances that led up to it are still unclear.

On the heels of this violent weekend, the mayor remains determined and laser-focused to bring New York City back to a safer place.

"We are going to defeat gun violence not only that's taking place in our city, but we're going to collaborate with our federal and state agencies to attack this problem across our country," Adams said last week.

The freshman mayor, who is a former police captain, is pouring resources into the Neighborhood Safety Teams and is expected to continue that push Monday.

So far this year, there have been 241 shootings, compared to 220 during the same time period last year.

Many New Yorkers say they are not sure what could help turn things around, especially as the weather warms up and with it, traditionally, violence goes up as well.

"I'm a father of six, you understand what I'm saying. So when I hear things like that, I don't even want to take my kids over there," one man told CBS2.

No arrests have been made in either of the weekend shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.