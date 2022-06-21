Watch CBS News
Mayor Eric Adams hosts discussion on hunger, nutrition and health

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mayor Adams meets with state lawmakers on addressing hunger
Mayor Adams meets with state lawmakers on addressing hunger 06:49

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams hosted a breakfast with members of the New York congressional delegation Tuesday to discuss solutions to hunger, health and nutrition issues. 

Adams says it's not always a popular mission, but it's the right thing to do. 

"This mission is political suicide. Every time I take away a hot dog, I lose a vote," Adams said. "Wherever we are feeding people we must not feed the chromic disease. We must feed ways of healing."

New York is the first major city in the country to convene a discussion ahead of the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health in September. 

The recommendations will help shape future federal policy. 

The last White House conference on food, nutrition and health was held in 1969. 

