Adams' economic development plan includes $140 million for Hunts Point Market and surrounding area

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams unveiled his plans to revitalize New York City's economy Thursday.

They include a $140 million investment in the Hunts Point Market and surrounding Bronx community.

The mayor said as the largest food distribution facility in the country, it's vital to the city.

"This is an amazing gem that we have in this city, and it's been ignored," Adams said. "All we have to do is give it a little push, a little love, and a little care, and it will shine for many more generations to come."

The mayor says his blueprint to Rebuild, Renew, Reinvent includes more than 70 concrete initiatives to help move the city forward.