21-year-old Adamaruis Garcia reported missing in Queens
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is asking for help in finding a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing in Queens.
Adamaruis Garcia was last seen just after 11 p.m. Saturday on board a northbound N train stopped at Queensboro Plaza station.
Police say she's 4-feet-11-inches tall and about 115 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a short black dress, black-and-white sneakers and black socks.
