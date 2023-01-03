21-year-old Adamaruis Garcia reported missing in Queens

NYPD searching for woman reported missing in Queens

Adamaruis Garcia NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is asking for help in finding a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing in Queens.

Adamaruis Garcia was last seen just after 11 p.m. Saturday on board a northbound N train stopped at Queensboro Plaza station.

Police say she's 4-feet-11-inches tall and about 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a short black dress, black-and-white sneakers and black socks.