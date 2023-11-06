Watch CBS News
Actress Sarah Paulson honored at Second Stage's annual Fall Gala

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Some favorite TV, film and stage stars celebrated an actor Monday night who will soon return to Broadway.

Second Stage Theater held its annual Fall Gala at Cipriani Wall Street.

Actors, playwrights and other artists attended the celebration, which honored actress Sarah Paulson, who is about to star in a new Broadway show produced by Second Stage.

Paulson talked about why Second Stage is unique.

"It is the only institution that supports the living American playwright. So every actor doing any play at Second Stage is in the room with the writer of that play," Paulson said.

Paulson will star in the Second Stage Theater's Broadway production of "Appropriate." Performances begin Nov. 29 at the Hayes Theater on West 44th Street.

