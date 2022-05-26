Actor Ray Liotta, star of "Goodfellas" and more, dies at 67

NEW YORK - Actor Ray Liotta has died.

His publicist says Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic.

The 67-year-old actor was filming a movie there.

Liotta was a Newark, New Jersey native, and is perhaps best known for his star turn in Martin Scorsese's gangster epic "Goodfellas." Other notable features include "Field of Dreams," "Cop Land," "Unlawful Entry," and more.

"I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray. I can be just about anywhere in the world and people will come up and tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. And then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. And my response always been the same... Ray Liotta," actor Lorraine Bracco, his co-star in "Goodfellas," wrote on Instagram.

Ray Liotta was an absolute legend in film and TV — a Primetime Emmy Award Winner and a native of Newark, NJ. His onscreen work touched the lives of so many. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and many fans.https://t.co/HDYMi2IURM — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 26, 2022

"Ray Liotta was an absolute legend in film and TV - a Primetime Emmy Award Winner and a native of Newark, NJ. His onscreen work touched the lives of so many. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and many fans," N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy wrote on Twitter.

Not Ray 💔 — James Caan (@James_Caan) May 26, 2022

"Not Ray," actor James Caan tweeted.

