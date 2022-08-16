Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for abuse after 1973 Oscars

NEW YORK -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is apologizing to Sacheen Littlefeather.

In 1973, Littlefeather represented Marlon Brando at the Oscars, declining his Best Actor award for "The Godfather" and addressing stereotypes of Native Americans in film and television.

Now, the Academy has issued an apology for the "unwarranted and unjustified" abuse she suffered that night and in the years and decades afterward.

"The Academy also wanted to right a wrong, and this was a wrong. And the fact that it took 50 years to figure that out, well, that's on their bad, but the fact that they are fixing it and that there is an Indigenous Alliance in the Academy is so important," said Kevin Frazier, of "Entertainment Tonight."

The Academy will also host an event with Littlefeather in September.

