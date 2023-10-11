Watch CBS News
About a dozen people treated after carbon monoxide incident in the Bronx

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - About a dozen people have been hospitalized after a carbon monoxide incident in the Bronx Wednesday morning. 

The FDNY said they responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at around 6:45 a.m. at East 180th Street and Mapes Avenue. 

The people being treated were rushed to Jacobi Hospital. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

October 11, 2023 / 8:50 AM

