About a dozen people treated after carbon monoxide incident in the Bronx
NEW YORK - About a dozen people have been hospitalized after a carbon monoxide incident in the Bronx Wednesday morning.
The FDNY said they responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at around 6:45 a.m. at East 180th Street and Mapes Avenue.
The people being treated were rushed to Jacobi Hospital.
Chopper 2 flew over the scene.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.
