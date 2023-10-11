About a dozen people treated after carbon monoxide incident in the Bronx

NEW YORK - About a dozen people have been hospitalized after a carbon monoxide incident in the Bronx Wednesday morning.

The FDNY said they responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at around 6:45 a.m. at East 180th Street and Mapes Avenue.

The people being treated were rushed to Jacobi Hospital.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene.

