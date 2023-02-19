Aaron Judge, Yankees ready for first full-squad workout on Monday in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Yankees' first full-squad workout is on Monday, but on Sunday the position players reported for physicals. Leading the way at 8 a.m. was the man who hit 62 home runs last year.

His silhouette is unmistakable, the light revealing the best sight. Aaron Judge has arrived.

"It's not like Aaron has to be Superman or do anything he hasn't done in the past, so that's gonna be really nice for us," first baseman Anthony Rizzo said.

READ MORE: Yankees find balance between team bonding and heavy workload as spring training begins

Rizzo's friendship with Judge played a role in the return of the MVP. Well, actually, it may have been the friendship of their dogs.

"Via FaceTime pictures. It's funny that became such a big story. It's true, I did send him pictures to try and guilt him a little bit, but ultimately, I was rooting for him to make a decision to make him and [Judge's wife] Sam happiest"

The full roster has arrived and is starting to take shape. Ace Gerrit Cole was on the mound for 25 pitches as he adjusts to the new pitch clock. Meanwhile, left-hander Nestor Cortes is ramping up his workload in his follow up to a breakout season.

"I'm progressing really well. I know about a week ago I said that it might be two weeks before I get off the mound, but our daily progression has been really good. I was able to get off the mound two days ago," Cortes said.

The 2022 All-Star won't be pitching in the World Baseball Classic, but is making progress from a hamstring strain, which is good news for a rotation that can ill afford another setback following the news that projected fifth starter Frankie Montas will have shoulder surgery and could miss most of the season.

"It's always fun to come in every year and have high expectations for yourself," Cortes said. "I think last year everybody heard that Aaron Boone told me I was going to be an All-Star and I didn't believe him at the time, and I was an All-Star. But this year, I have more personal goals that I want to reach and hopefully I can continue to do that."

Most of the Yankees roster is set, but there's one key position yet to be determined, shortstop. CBS2 will have more on that on the News at 11 p.m.