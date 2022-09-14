Aaron Judge 4 home runs away from American League record

NEW YORK -- Excitement is building for Yankees fans as Aaron Judge chases a historic number.

He hit two home runs Tuesday in Boston, putting him at 57 for the year. Now, he needs four more to tie the American League record that was set by former Yankee Roger Maris in 1961.

It wouldn't be an MLB record, but still quite a remarkable feat.

"If you check the numbers, you're going to get caught. So I just keep trying to do what I can do, and the numbers will take care of itself," Judge said Tuesday. "I have a good plan, I have a good approach. Doing what I need to do in the box. The other stuff will show up."

Only 52 players have hit 20 home runs this season, and Judge now has 20 more than any other player in the league.

The Yankees tweeted a picture showing he is already further than Maris was when he set the record more than 60 years ago.