Gunman faces sentencing in deadly basketball court shooting

NEW YORK -- The gunman charged with killing 14-year-old Aamir Griffin on a Queens basketball court faces sentencing Wednesday.

Sean Brown, 21, pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit murder charges. He is expected to be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Authorities said Brown mistook Griffin for a rival gang member in October 2019 while Griffin was playing basketball at the Baisley Park Houses in South Jamaica.

Griffin was a freshman at Benjamin Cardozo High School and had just made the junior varsity basketball team. He was practicing his jump shot when he was struck by a stray bullet from 100 yards away.

"Basketball was his life. It was his way of getting out of the 'hood," Griffin's friend, Daja White, said after his death.

"It's really, really sad," said head coach Ron Naclerio. "As a player, he was getting better every day. He worked so hard."

The basketball court was later refurbished with a large mural of Griffin before reopening for the community.

"I love the fact that the community got together and put this together so everyone can play. We needed it," said Griffin's mother, Shanequa Griffin.

Earlier this year, Brown rejected a plea deal for 30 years. The district attorney's office said he also faces weapons charges in an unrelated case.

Days after Griffin's death, a 16-year-old was also shot by a stray bullet while leaving a Queens high school. Police said at the time they believed the shootings both stemmed from the same gang feud.