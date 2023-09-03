AAA predicts minimal traffic on Sunday, perfect to get out for "unofficial" end of summer

Perfect beach weather for "unofficial" last day of summer

Perfect beach weather for "unofficial" last day of summer

Perfect beach weather for "unofficial" last day of summer

NEW YORK -- Sunday's hot weather will send plenty of people to our area's beaches for the "unofficial" end of summer.

Few places are as iconic as Coney Island, where you have the beach, boardwalk and rides.

Rough surf generated by Hurricane Franklin led to swimming restrictions last week, especially on Long Island. They've since been lifted, but the treat of rip currents is still there. So check the flags once you're at the beach.

Traffic is on your side today, too.

AAA predicts Sunday will be the only day of the Labor Day holiday weekend with minimal congestion.

Check the First Alert Forecast