AAA predicts busiest travel weekend in decades with millions heading home after Thanksgiving

NEW YORK -- AAA predicts this weekend could be one of the busiest for travel in 20 years. With rain in the forecast, Saturday is going to be the best day to head home after Thanksgiving.

We're told LaGuardia and Newark airports are expecting the most delays in our area due to passenger volume, construction and staffing shortages at security checkpoints, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

Officials warned people to heed the advice they gave at the beginning of the week: plan for heavy traffic and longer wait times at airports.

TSA asked travelers to arrive at least two to three hours prior to departure and use public transportation where available.

"Get up early, start early, pack the night before. Just really plan ahead," one traveler told CBS2.

In all, 4.5 million Americans chose to fly for Thanksgiving, but the vast majority of travelers drove.

All non-emergency lane closures at Port Authority crossings have been suspended until Monday morning.