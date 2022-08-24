A Look Back: David Berkowitz and the "Son of Sam" killings

NEW YORK -- It was the 1970s and a serial killer walked the streets of New York City for more than a year, terrorizing everyone, especially women.

That is, until David Berkowitz was captured, putting an end to it all and leaving many asking why he did it.

Berkowitz's reign of terror spanned 13 months. He used a .44 caliber handgun to shoot innocent people in three of the city's five boroughs, in more than a dozen seemingly random attacks.

The crimes led to one of the biggest manhunts in the city's history.

Certain media coverage of the killings drew criticism at the time, especially from some competing newspapers that felt the murders were being exploited, and Berkowitz was being glorified.

"Eye on 2" was a talk show here at CBS2.

There was a panel of guests, including Daily News columnist Jimmy Breslin, who sat down together in October of that year.