See a first look at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setup at MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, N.J. - The setup for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium appears to be going "all too well."

Chopper2 flew over the venue Wednesday morning to check in on the progress. You can see the main stage in place, along with some of the lighting tresses along the perimeter of the ground seating area.

Her three-show run at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., starts Friday, May 26th.

Singer-Songwriter Phoebe Bridgers is opening for all three shows. Pop artist Gayle is singing on Friday, Gracie Adams on Saturday, and former Taylor Swift backup dancer Owenn joins on Sunday.

If you're planning to head to the show, we have all the information you need here.