A conversation on bail reform: What's at stake and the data behind what's really going on

By Aundrea Cline-Thomas

/ CBS New York

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The debate over New York's bail reform law is heating up in Albany. 

As Gov. Kathy Hochul negotiates with lawmakers to make changes, pressure mounts from critics who say the reforms are causing a rise in violent crime. 

In a new CBS News New York special, CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas speaks with various stakeholders.

"My brother was murdered at the age of 19. So no one wants guns to be off the street more than I do," said Assemblywoman Latrice Walker. "We don't have to compromise our civil rights in order to maintain that safety."

Now, the countdown is on to figure out a compromise ahead of the governor's budget address on April 1. 

What's at stake? We look at the data to see what's really going on. 

