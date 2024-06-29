A breezy, humid Saturday in New York City before severe storms. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Alerts and advisories

A Yellow Alert is in place on Sunday due to the threat of severe thunderstorms

A Heat Advisory is in place for Somerset, Middlesex, Monmouth, & Ocean Counties on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There is a high risk of rip currents at all ocean beaches Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday forecast

A mainly cloudy day is on tap Saturday.

It will be noticeably more humid than Friday, with a steady breeze as well. Gusts may reach up to 30 mph at times.

A few stray showers are possible for our northwestern zones, while most of the region stays dry. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight

As we progress into the night, a round of showers and storms moves into the region. This round is expected to be mainly sub-severe, however heavy rain is possible.

Lows will not get out of the 70s for most locations, with very muggy conditions in place.

Sunday storms

Once that round moves through, mostly sunny skies will be in place on Sunday morning. This will lead to temperatures soaring back into the 90s for many areas, and with that high humidity in place, heat indices will range from the upper 90s to low 100s, especially in central and southern portions of New Jersey.

With all that heat and humidity to work with, the atmosphere will be primed for strong to severe storms to develop in the afternoon and evening hours. These storms may contain damaging winds, hail, torrential downpours, and even an isolated tornado.

As a tropical airmass will be in place, the storms will be capable of producing copious amounts of rain, which may total 2-3 inches in some locations. This may lead to flash flooding.

Clearing skies and lowering humidity will follow in the wake of the storms later Sunday night.

