988 Is New National Suicide Prevention, Emergency Mental Health Hotline As Of July 16

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) - Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the country.

Recent high profile incidents are shining a light on the issue.

CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas explains how three numbers will make it easier to get help during a crisis.

"I was like, I just want to jump out of a window. I felt very lost. I felt agitated. I was scared," said Joel Leon.

He was on a bus, and in a full-blown mental health crisis. He got off, and called the suicide prevention lifeline.

"I just 'boo hoo' cried. Like, cried. And talked through my feelings of failure as a father. I talked about not wanting to be here, not feeling worthy of being here," Leon said.

He didn't have the 1-800 number memorized, but he knew how to find it, just in time.

Starting July 16, 988 is the new three digit code for suicide prevention and emergency mental health services across the country.

"With 988, it's going to be a much easier number to remember, and it really puts us in a position to help individuals," said Valerie Mielke, New Jersey's assistant commissioner of mental health and addiction services.

RESOURCES AND ASSISTANCE