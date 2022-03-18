9/11 Tribute Museum to close

NEW YORK - The 9/11 Tribute Museum is set to close.

The pandemic shutdown and slow restart has proved to be just too much for the museum to overcome.

While the better-known National September 11 Memorial Museum honors those who lost their lives, the Tribute Museum is all about the survivors.

Since 2006, visitors have come from around the world to hear firsthand accounts of 9/11 from survivors, first responders, recovery workers and residents sharing their personal stories.