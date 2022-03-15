Watch CBS News

9/11 Memorial and Museum adding long lost portrait of victim Albert Ogletree

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Portrait of 9/11 victim to be unveiled today 00:25

NEW YORK -- The 9/11 Memorial and Museum is adding a new portrait to its "In Memoriam" exhibition.

The picture of attack victim Albert Ogletree will be added to the almost 3,000 faces already in the collection. 

The portrait was one of two that has proven difficult to find. 

Ogletree worked at the Cantor Fitzgerald cafeteria and died in the north tower at the age of 49. 

His portrait will be unveiled later Tuesday. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 15, 2022 / 9:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.