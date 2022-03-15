9/11 Memorial and Museum adding long lost portrait of victim Albert Ogletree

Portrait of 9/11 victim to be unveiled today

NEW YORK -- The 9/11 Memorial and Museum is adding a new portrait to its "In Memoriam" exhibition.

The picture of attack victim Albert Ogletree will be added to the almost 3,000 faces already in the collection.

The portrait was one of two that has proven difficult to find.

Ogletree worked at the Cantor Fitzgerald cafeteria and died in the north tower at the age of 49.

His portrait will be unveiled later Tuesday.