NYPD: Shalom Guifarro, 9, found dead with bite marks inside her family's apartment in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn mother is being questioned in the death of her 9-year-old daughter.

The medical examiner's office is trying to figure out the cause of death, but detectives say they're not ruling out foul play.

What was once the home of 9-year-old Shalom Guifarro is now a crime scene with police still investigating, and the Crown Heights neighborhood is reeling.

"I think that's real terrible, and whoever do it should be accountable for what they did," neighbor Jennifer Isles said.

"When I found out about it, it was like damn, no can't be, can't be. But it's true," another neighbor added.

Police said around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Brooklyn girl was found dead inside her fourth floor Lincoln Place apartment with bite marks on her head and back.

"Everybody in the neighborhood knew, in this part of the neighborhood, knew the people, knew of them," said restaurant owner Bart Hubbuch.

The owner of the restaurant right below her apartment building told CBS2 those who got close to the scene came out looking shocked.

"The superintendent came at probably about 1:15. About 10 minutes later, he came out and he was kind of ashen-faced. Shortly thereafter, all of a sudden, the police and the paramedics and everything came," Bart Hubbuch said.

Police sources say the mother was the one who called 911 explaining her daughter was not breathing but did not have a reason why.

"It caught me off guard," said Rev. Dr. Pedro Torres, of No Longer Bound Miniseries. "The daughter had the most beautiful spirit in the world, cheerful, happy, always pleasant."

Torres' ministry fed the family on occasion and gave them toys for Christmas.

"When I gave her the doll for Christmas, she gave me one of the biggest hugs in the world. And that resonated with me for a long time, because the way she hugged me, I could feel she appreciated it," he said.

The 9-year-old girl's 13-year-old sibling was removed from the home as a precaution.

Sources tell CBS2 police have record of a domestic history at the apartment, and neighbors reported constant arguing.

A dog was also removed, and the medical examiner's office is working to determine whether the child's bite wounds were caused by a dog or human.