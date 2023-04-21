9-year-old Gioser Luis Feliz, of the Bronx, shot dead in the Dominican Republic

NEW YORK - A young boy's life was cut short in the Dominican Republic, and his family is still trying to figure out the reason.

It was supposed to be a fun spring break visit, but 9-year-old Gioser Luis Feliz was shot in the head during an attempted robbery.

The boy's uncle says it was a set-up. The sixth man to be arrested was a friend of the boy's father, he alleged.

"They know each other for 10 years. He was basically his brother," the boy's uncle said. "Also he was the one who helped him out in the hospital. He was in the surgery for the kid. He was the one who went back to the father, yeah, he passed away, so sorry."

The boy's 32-year-old father Sergio Luis Feliz Mancebo spoke with reporters in the Dominican Republic and said they had just paid the toll after the airport when the car they were in was surrounded. He said they were shot at, and when he looked back, he saw blood.

He warned others not to post on social media when you travel.

Back in April, the U.S. State Department re-issued its travel advisory to the Dominican Republic as "level two" - increased caution due to crime.

The investigation is ongoing, and police there are still searching for the murder weapon.

Police say the men admitted to their participation in the crime.