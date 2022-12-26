Watch CBS News
8th candle on world's largest menorah lit for final night of Hanukkah

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

8th and final candle lit on world's largest menorah
8th and final candle lit on world's largest menorah 01:04

NEW YORK -- Sunday marked the last night of Hanukkah. Even in the frigid temperatures, people celebrated at the world's largest menorah outside Central Park.

The eighth and final candle was lit. 

Oil kept the menorah lit in the Holy Temple in Jerusalem for eight days. It was a miracle because it was only expected to last for one. 

"We're lighting this menorah and all menorahs with the light to dispel the darkness of antisemitism and to usher in a world of goodness and kindness," said Rabbi Shmuel Butman, from Lubavitch Youth Organization. 

Another special menorah also shines. A steel beam from the Twin Towners is part of a menorah rededicated at the Oculus. 

It was sponsored by Jewish employees of the Port Authority and designed by the Berkowicz family, the original creators of the menorahs that stood at the Twin Towers. 

This one is meant to be a symbol of resilience. 

December 26, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

