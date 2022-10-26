89-year-old driver killed in fiery crash on Long Island Expressway

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- An 89-year-old man is dead following a fiery crash on the Long Island Expressway.

It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound HOV lane near exit 48 in Plainview.

Police said the 89-year-old victim was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer when he was hit from behind by a 2018 Kia Sportage.

The impact caused the Ford to burst into flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 36-year-old driver of the Kia was taken to a local hospital with a cut to his head. He is expected to be OK.