88-year-old on why he continues volunteering at Glen Cove Hospital; "I get self satisfaction out of it. I get enjoyment out of it"

GLEN COVE, N.Y. -- It's National Volunteer Appreciation Week. A hospital on Long Island celebrated its longtime volunteers by dedicating a star to them. Some volunteers are future doctors, but not all of them.

CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent Wednesday with a volunteer who gets as much as he gives.

"I enjoy meeting people. I enjoy speaking to people about any topic," George Meyer said.

Meyer is a volunteer at Glen Cove Hospital. He's 88 and has been volunteering at the facility for years.

"Your purposes here is to make that person feel that they're getting the best treatment with the best professionals," Meyer said.

He recently returned to work for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and hasn't missed a beat.

Volunteers don't touch the patients, but they provide important services like transporting them to the therapy room. And that trip is when volunteers like Meyer shine.

"Well, I think you have to have a feeling for people. You have to feel good about dealing with people and be happy about what you're doing," Meyer said.

Research has found that volunteering leads to better health by reducing stress, lowering anxiety, and improving positive feelings by bringing what is good into focus.

"I get self satisfaction out of it. I get enjoyment out of it. I get a feeling of accomplishment for myself and purpose of why I'm here. Frankly, you know, you get out of the house and you do different things. It keeps your mind active as well."

Meyer spent his career as a teacher, so being helpful is in his nature.

"What can you do? You can play golf. Or you can read or you can go swimming or go to the movies or go to a show in the city. My take for one day a week is coming here and being a part of a great group of people," Meyer said.