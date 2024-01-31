86-year-old woman killed, 3 others hurt in Rego Park, Queens fire

Woman killed, 3 others hurt in Rego Park, Queens fire

NEW YORK -- An 86-year-old woman is dead and three people are injured following a fire late Tuesday night in Queens.

The flames broke out just before 11 p.m. inside a two-story home on 66th Avenue in Rego Park.

Fire officials said a 54-year-old man was seriously hurt, along with two firefighters.

"Our units responded within five minutes. They were met with heavy fire on the first and second floor of this private dwelling. They made an aggressive interior attack," FDNY Deputy Chief Christopher Paolicelli said. "Unfortunately, we did have one civilian fatality."

"I hope everyone is OK, this is terrible to see," said a neighbor.

The 86-year-old woman's name has not been released. The injured victims are being treated at Cornell Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.