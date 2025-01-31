85-year-old Bronx woman robbed of $40,000, police say

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the man they say robbed an 85-year-old woman and got away with $40,000 in cashier's checks.

It happened in broad daylight Wednesday.

According to police, the 85-year-old woman pushing a cart was walking towards Marion Avenue and East 195th Street at around noon. That's when the suspect walked up to her, grabbed the cart, and took off. The cart contained an iPhone, the woman's debit and credit cards, and the cashier's checks.

The man ran off eastbound on East 195 Street.

The woman wasn't injured.

NYPD

According to police statistics, the 52nd precinct, where this incident happened, has been showing a mixed bag in terms of crime year-over-year. Grand larceny, which is the theft of property worth the same amount as was taken here, has ticked up 3.8% so far this year, with 55 incidents in 2025 compared to 53 in the same period of 2024. However, robberies in the precinct are down 46.2% year to date; There have been 21 so far this year as opposed to 39 in the same period last year. Assaults are up 18.9% year-to-date, with 44 reported this year opposed to 37 in the same period last year.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.