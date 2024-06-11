84-year-old woman shot in Brooklyn while sitting in her walker

NEW YORK - An 84-year-old woman was shot in Brooklyn Monday night.

Police said the woman, a cancer survivor, is recovering at the hospital after being struck by a stray bullet in East Flatbush.

Video shows the frantic scene at the corner of Brooklyn and Foster Avenues just before 7 p.m. Monday.

"They shot the old lady... as we looked up the block, we see her sitting in the walker by herself bleeding out," a good Samaritan who helped her said.

He rushed to her aid, along with his friend.

"He took off his shirt, give it to me, told me to apply pressure. Applied to her arm to stop the bleeding. We kept her calm. She was very strong about it. She was not even panicking," he said.

They called 911. When first responders arrived, they took the woman into a waiting ambulance and rushed her to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. She suffered two gunshot wounds to her arm, police said.

Enid Lawson, 88, identified the victim as her sister, 84-year-old Althea Lawson. Enid Lawson said she got a frantic phone call while she was sitting outside talking to friends.

"Somebody called and says she got shot," Lawson said. "I was nervous. I wondered where she got shot?"

Sister speaks out: "I don't want her to leave me"

The two sisters are originally from Jamaica and live together in the same apartment building.

Carine Scott, the victim's daughter, said her mom is improving.

"She's holding on. She's talking. She's doing much better. She had a condition. She was already a cancer survivor," Scott said. "So grateful she's alive."

Scott said her mother always tries to mentor youth in the neighborhood.

"If you're a bad person, she would stop and say 'Young man, don't do that. That's not right,'" Scott said. "Too many guns."

Enid Lawson is relieved Althea survived.

"I don't want her to leave me," she said.

So far, there's been no description of the suspect. Police are still canvassing for tips and surveillance video.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.