79th Annual Columbus Day Parade stepping off Monday in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- The 79th Annual Columbus Day Parade, billed as the world's largest celebration of Italian American heritage, gets underway Monday in Manhattan

More than 100 groups are set to march up Fifth Avenue from 42nd Street to 72nd starting at 11:30 a.m. 

This year, singers will perform on the floats as they move along the parade route. 

On Sunday, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Circle.

The annual event commemorated the first Italian American immigrants who came to America and paid tribute to civil servants and first responders who help keep New York City safe. 

October 9, 2023

