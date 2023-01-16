71-year-old shot twice in East Flatbush, Brooklyn home

New video shows suspects in shooting of 71-year-old in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD says a 71-year-old man was shot and found in the basement of a Brooklyn home, and now the search is on for the gunmen.

Police were called to the home on East 48th Street in East Flatbush Sunday night, a quiet street with a lot of elderly residents.

New video shows what happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can hear gunshots, and video shows two people run out and into a dark car that speeds off. After, you can hear yelling.

Police sources the shooting does not appear to be random.

The 71-year-old was shot twice in the chest.

The victim may have known at least one of the two suspects. Both of them are believed to be female.

Nothing appears to have been taken from the home, but the victim does not live here.

One neighbor says the home is abandoned.

So far, police do not have a motive, and there have been no arrests.

The man is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.