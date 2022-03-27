7-year-old girl shot in the arm in Hempstead

New surveillance video shows chaos after shooting that injured child in Brooklyn

TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Police say a 7-year-old girl was shot in the arm Saturday on Long Island.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Evans Avenue in Hempstead.

Nassau County Police said the child was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No further details were provided.

Police ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.