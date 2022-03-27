Watch CBS News

7-year-old girl shot in the arm in Hempstead

TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Police say a 7-year-old girl was shot in the arm Saturday on Long Island. 

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Evans Avenue in Hempstead

Nassau County Police said the child was taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

No further details were provided.

Police ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. 

