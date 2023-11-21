Watch CBS News
7-year-old Daniel Alejandro Fernandez-Martinez reported missing after shopping with father in Queens, police say

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a missing 7-year-old boy from Manhattan. 

They say Daniel Alejandro Fernandez-Martinez went missing Sunday while shopping with his father in Queens. 

He was last seen around 7:15 p.m. leaving the Nike store inside the Shops at Skyview in Flushing

Police say he was wearing gray jeans, a black winter coat with a fur collar, and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

