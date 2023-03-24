Watch CBS News
7 students treated for minor injuries after school bus crash in Suffolk County

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MORICHES, N.Y. -- Seven children were treated for minor injuries after a school bus was involved in a crash Friday on Long Island. 

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Montauk Highway near Bay Point Drive in Moriches. 

Suffolk County Police said a black Ford pickup struck a Toyota SUV, which then hit the back of the bus. 

There were 33 students on board the bus. Seven, ages 13 to 15, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The drivers were not hurt. 

First published on March 24, 2023 / 10:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

