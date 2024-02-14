Watch CBS News
7 people hurt in fire at NYCHA high-rise in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Seven people were hurt when a fire ripped through a NYCHA building Wednesday morning in Brooklyn. 

The flames broke out shortly before 10 a.m. at the Hughes Apartments on Sutter Avenue near Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville.

Fire officials said the fire started on the fourth floor of a 22-story high-rise. The flames were under control about a half hour later.

Seven people were evaluated and taken to the hospital for treatment. There was no word on the extent of their injuries. 

The fire marshal's office is now investigating the cause of the fire. 

