Six suspects accused of robbing child at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to track down six people accused of attacking and robbing a child at a subway station in Brooklyn last weekend.

According to police, the 13-year-old boy was at the Flatbush Avenue-Brooklyn College station when the suspects punched and kicked him, then stole his hat and one of his shoes.

It happened at around 5 p.m. on June 4.

The boy was taken to the hospital. He was expected to be OK.

