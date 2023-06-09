Watch CBS News
Six suspects accused of robbing child at Brooklyn subway station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to track down six people accused of attacking and robbing a child at a subway station in Brooklyn last weekend. 

According to police, the 13-year-old boy was at the Flatbush Avenue-Brooklyn College station when the suspects punched and kicked him, then stole his hat and one of his shoes. 

1534-23-robbery-70pct-td32-6-4-23-1.jpg
NYPD

It happened at around 5 p.m. on June 4. 

The boy was taken to the hospital. He was expected to be OK. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

