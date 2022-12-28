6 hurt after crash snarls morning commute on George Washington Bridge

NEW YORK -- There was a wild crash Wednesday morning on the George Washington Bridge.

Chopper 2 was overhead, where a car was wedged between a tanker truck and the concrete barrier of the right lane.

It happened in the middle of the night on the upper level coming into the city.

Posted by CBS New York on Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The crash caused massive traffic delays into the morning rush.

There was no word on the exact cause, but six people were injured.