6 hurt after crash snarls morning commute on George Washington Bridge

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There was a wild crash Wednesday morning on the George Washington Bridge

Chopper 2 was overhead, where a car was wedged between a tanker truck and the concrete barrier of the right lane. 

It happened in the middle of the night on the upper level coming into the city. 

The crash caused massive traffic delays into the morning rush. 

There was no word on the exact cause, but six people were injured.

