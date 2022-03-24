Watch CBS News

Thursday marks 50 years since deadly Congers school bus crash in Clarkstown

CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. -- Thursday marks 50 years since the deadly Congers bus crash in Clarkstown, New York. 

Five Nyack High School students were killed when a train struck a school bus on Gilchrest Road in 1972.

The tragic event led to many changes in bus safety, including requiring a commercial driver's license for bus drivers. 

The Clarkstown supervisor says several survivors of the crash are expected to attend a remembrance ceremony at 11 a.m.

