Watch CBS News
Local News

5 firefighters injured battling high-rise blaze in Lower Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Six people, including five firefighters, were injured in a high-rise fire in Lower Manhattan on Sunday.

Cellphone video shows smoke pouring from the windows of the Alfred E. Smith Houses on Madison Street.

Officials said the fire started in an 11th-floor apartment.

CBS New York has learned all the firefighters all have minor injuries.

Police said a 77-year-old victim who was taken to the hospital is now in stable condition.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 11:13 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.