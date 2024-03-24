5 firefighters injured battling high-rise blaze in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Six people, including five firefighters, were injured in a high-rise fire in Lower Manhattan on Sunday.

Cellphone video shows smoke pouring from the windows of the Alfred E. Smith Houses on Madison Street.

Officials said the fire started in an 11th-floor apartment.

CBS New York has learned all the firefighters all have minor injuries.

Police said a 77-year-old victim who was taken to the hospital is now in stable condition.