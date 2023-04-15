Watch CBS News
$476 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Ozone Park, Queens; most ever won in New York

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket worth $476 million was sold in Queens, the New York Lottery said Saturday. 

The winning numbers in the April 14 drawing were 23-27-41-48-51 and the Mega Ball was 22.

The ticket, which matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball, was sold at Liberty Beer & Convenience on Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park, the lottery said. 

The $476 million jackpot is the most ever won in New York. After taxes, the New York City cash value is $156.7 million, according to the lottery. 

The previous jackpot record in New York was $437 million won on New Year's Day in 2019.

First published on April 15, 2023 / 12:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

