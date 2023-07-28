Watch CBS News
40th Annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning takes to the skies over Readington this weekend

By CBS New York Team

READINGTON, N.J. -- Keep your eye on the sky for the 40th Annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning this weekend in Readington.

The fun kicked off Friday afternoon at Solberg Airport.

Seventy-five gigantic and colorful hot air balloons will take flight during the day and at night.

The show boasts to be the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America.

Besides the balloons, there's a drone light show, a 5K, crafts, amusement rides and concerts.

For more information, visit balloonfestival.com.

