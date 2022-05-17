4-year-old reunited with mother in Brooklyn after getting on wrong school bus

4-year-old reunited with mom after getting on wrong bus

NEW YORK -- A mom in Brooklyn had a scare Tuesday after her 4-year-old daughter got on the wrong school bus.

The mom, not knowing where her daughter was, initially reported her daughter missing Tuesday morning in Prospect Park South.

The bus driver noticed the girl didn't belong on that bus and took her to police.

The girl was reunited with her mom around noon and got checked out by an EMS crew as a precaution.

Thankfully, everyone is OK.