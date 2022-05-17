4-year-old reunited with mother in Brooklyn after getting on wrong school bus
NEW YORK -- A mom in Brooklyn had a scare Tuesday after her 4-year-old daughter got on the wrong school bus.
The mom, not knowing where her daughter was, initially reported her daughter missing Tuesday morning in Prospect Park South.
The bus driver noticed the girl didn't belong on that bus and took her to police.
The girl was reunited with her mom around noon and got checked out by an EMS crew as a precaution.
Thankfully, everyone is OK.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.