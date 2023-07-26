4-year-old grazed by stray bullet in overnight shooting on Upper West Side

NEW YORK - A 4-year-old was grazed by a bullet when shots rang out overnight on the Upper West Side.

The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near West 94th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Police said a car pulled up and the gunman opened fire, hitting the child in the leg.

The boy was with his mother at the time, but she was not injured.

A 35-year-old man was also grazed in the foot.

Police said the victims were all innocent bystanders, not the intended targets.

The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.