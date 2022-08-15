Watch CBS News
4-year-old boy killed in Bronx scooter crash, father in custody

NEW YORK -- A 4-year-old boy died and his father was taken into custody after a crash in the Bronx

According to police, the boy and his father were riding a scooter when they crashed into another car.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on 193rd Street near Bailey Avenue in the Fordham Manor section. 

The driver of the car remained at the scene. 

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash. 

