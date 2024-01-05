4 workers injured in explosion at construction site along Route 287 in Piscataway, N.J.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Four construction workers were injured in an explosion along Route 287 Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. at a site to repair the overpass at River Road.

During a high pressure test of a new gas line, there was an explosion, Mayor Brian Wahler said. No gas was involved in the blast.

The injured workers were rushed to an area hospital.

OSHA is responding to the scene to investigate.