Watch CBS News
Local News

4 workers injured in explosion at construction site along Route 287 in Piscataway, N.J.

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

4 workers injured in Piscataway, N.J. explosion
4 workers injured in Piscataway, N.J. explosion 01:23

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Four construction workers were injured in an explosion along Route 287 Friday afternoon. 

It happened around 1:45 p.m. at a site to repair the overpass at River Road. 

During a high pressure test of a new gas line, there was an explosion, Mayor Brian Wahler said. No gas was involved in the blast. 

The injured workers were rushed to an area hospital. 

OSHA is responding to the scene to investigate. 

First published on January 5, 2024 / 3:00 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.