NYPD: 4 shot at NYCHA apartment building in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Four people were shot at a NYCHA apartment building in the Bronx on Monday.
Police said a call about a shooting at the Mott Haven Houses on East 141st Street came in at around 12:30 p.m.
Three men and a woman were wounded and taken to the hospital, according to police.
There conditions were not immediately known.
Police are searching for suspects.
