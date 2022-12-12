Watch CBS News
NYPD: 4 shot at NYCHA apartment building in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Four people were shot at a NYCHA apartment building in the Bronx on Monday. 

Police said a call about a shooting at the Mott Haven Houses on East 141st Street came in at around 12:30 p.m.

Three men and a woman were wounded and taken to the hospital, according to police. 

There conditions were not immediately known. 

Police are searching for suspects. 

First published on December 12, 2022 / 2:42 PM

