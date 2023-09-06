4 people shot in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn; 3 suspects in custody

Police: At least 4 people shot in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn; 3 in custody

NEW YORK - At least four people were shot in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

Police said it happened at 3:37 p.m. at Marcus Garvey Boulevard near Park Avenue.

Three men and one woman were hit several times. At least one of them was in critical condition.

There appear to be a few different scenes after the shots rang out in broad daylight.

A man who works at the senior center nearby was in a Zoom meeting when the gunfire erupted and they went into lockdown. He said the moment was frightening for him and the participants at the center. He added it isn't the first time this has happened, and they have a protocol when something like this takes place.

Everyone in that senior center nearby is OK.

The motive behind the shooting is under investigation.

Three of the victims were transported to King County Hospital.

Traffic in the area was gridlocked as police continued to block the roadways and search for a fourth suspect.